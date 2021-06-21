Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 615 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $685.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $674.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

