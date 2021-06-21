Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $63.06 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.