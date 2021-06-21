Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £141.60 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £141.60 ($185.00).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Joanne Wilson purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54) per share, for a total transaction of £134.40 ($175.59).

On Monday, May 10th, Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).

On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, with a total value of £133.44 ($174.34).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,954. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 909.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

