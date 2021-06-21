Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $158.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

