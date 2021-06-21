Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce sales of $102.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.97 million to $102.92 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $546,742. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. 118,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,028. The stock has a market cap of $969.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

