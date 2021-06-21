Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.11 million and the lowest is $106.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

EXPO stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.