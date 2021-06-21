Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $11.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.45 million and the highest is $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.