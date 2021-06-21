Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $57.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $226.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

FMBH traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. 5,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $712.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

