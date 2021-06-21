Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.64 EPS

Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $203.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.73. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

