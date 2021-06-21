Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post sales of $103.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $417.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. 269,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,447. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

