Brokerages Anticipate Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univar Solutions.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of UNVR opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,664,000 after purchasing an additional 891,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 885,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.