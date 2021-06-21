Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

BLPH opened at $4.09 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $508,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

