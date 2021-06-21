Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,984. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

