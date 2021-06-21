Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,984. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.