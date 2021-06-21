Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report sales of $301.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.54 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

