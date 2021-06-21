Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

