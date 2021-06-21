Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $57.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 2,784.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inseego by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 13,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,538. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

