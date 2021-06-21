Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

