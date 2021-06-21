Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock worth $2,410,645. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

