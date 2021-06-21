Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,170,000 after buying an additional 2,199,530 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $23,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 667,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.