Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

SQNS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.78 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

