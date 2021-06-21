Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce $144.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

TNDM traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,665. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

