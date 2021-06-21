Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $76.50

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingevity stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.76. 15,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ingevity has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

