Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $76.50

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Ingevity stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.76. 15,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ingevity has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.20.
In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
