Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Target Price at $50.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of KALV traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $634.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.99.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $257,960.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,524. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

