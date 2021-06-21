Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $19.14

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWIR stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

