BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.37.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after buying an additional 130,371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.