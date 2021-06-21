CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $1,637,296.00 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CACI stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $263.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.49. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,681,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $2,850,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

