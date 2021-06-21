CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 31.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 2,790.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CACI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $260.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.49. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

