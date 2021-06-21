Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 169.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

