Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.