Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Dixie Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.87. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

