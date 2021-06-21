Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

