Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,063 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.14 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

