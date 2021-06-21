Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,135 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 74,768 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

WMC stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

