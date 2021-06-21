Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Camden National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

