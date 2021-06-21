Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek Sells 15,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,011,800.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$42.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.94.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.