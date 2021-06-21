Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

NYSE CP traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,454. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $581,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

