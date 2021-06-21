Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.
NYSE CP traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,454. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $581,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
