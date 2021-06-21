Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

CFFN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 541,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

