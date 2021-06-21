Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.29 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $41.19 billion and $2.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037767 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00226779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00037729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007629 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

