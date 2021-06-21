Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,840.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,544. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

