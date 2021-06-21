CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.95 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $277.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.21 million to $282.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 111,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,495. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

