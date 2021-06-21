Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

CCL stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

