Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce sales of $696.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $698.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.10 million. Carter’s posted sales of $514.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 168.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

