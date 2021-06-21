Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWQXF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.