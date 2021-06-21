Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $754,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.42.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
