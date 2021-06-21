Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $754,000.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

