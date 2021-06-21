CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $15,686.12 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $15,686.12 and $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007799 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000263 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 121% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

