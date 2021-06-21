CDAM UK Ltd Has $76.25 Million Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up about 10.1% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned approximately 5.37% of Upland Software worth $76,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.