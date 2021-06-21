CDAM UK Ltd Sells 3,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CDAM UK Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.3% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $15.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,418.12. 13,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,332.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

