Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of MTTRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.