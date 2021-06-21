Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00666851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00079974 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,809,435 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

