Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $71.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

